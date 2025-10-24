Washington Commanders Week 8 injury report: Jayden Daniels out with hamstring injury
WASHINGTON - Jayden Daniels will be out Monday for the Washington Commanders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
What we know:
Daniels suffered a hamstring strain last week against the Dallas Cowboys.
Before that, Daniels was out for two games with a knee injury.
Marcus Mariota will start in place of Daniels.
Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin played a full practice Thursday off of a quad injury.
Dig deeper:
Here's the full injury report as of Thursday.
- Sam Cosmi - DNP
- Jaden Daniels - DNP
- Zach Ertz - DNP
- Jonathan Jones - DNP
- Von Miller - DNP
- Daron Payne - DNP
- Laremy Tunsil - DNP
- Terry McLauren - Full
- Deebo Samuel Sr. - Full
- Bobby Wagner - Full