Washington Commanders Week 8 injury report: Jayden Daniels out with hamstring injury

By
Published  October 24, 2025 12:03pm EDT
Injury Report
WASHINGTON - Jayden Daniels will be out Monday for the Washington Commanders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

What we know:

Daniels suffered a hamstring strain last week against the Dallas Cowboys. 

Before that, Daniels was out for two games with a knee injury. 

Marcus Mariota will start in place of Daniels. 

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin played a full practice Thursday off of a quad injury. 

Dig deeper:

Here's the full injury report as of Thursday. 

  • Sam Cosmi - DNP
  • Jaden Daniels - DNP
  • Zach Ertz - DNP
  • Jonathan Jones - DNP
  • Von Miller - DNP
  • Daron Payne - DNP
  • Laremy Tunsil - DNP
  • Terry McLauren - Full
  • Deebo Samuel Sr. - Full
  • Bobby Wagner - Full
