Washington Commanders Week 8 injury report: Jayden Daniels out with hamstring injury

Jayden Daniels will be out Monday for the Washington Commanders' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What we know:

Daniels suffered a hamstring strain last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

Before that, Daniels was out for two games with a knee injury.

Marcus Mariota will start in place of Daniels.

Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin played a full practice Thursday off of a quad injury.

Dig deeper:

Here's the full injury report as of Thursday.