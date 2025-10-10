Expand / Collapse search

Washington Commanders Week 6 injury report: Terry McLaurin remains sidelined

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  October 10, 2025 5:06pm EDT
WASHINGTON - The Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn announced Thursday that while Noah Brown is expected to return to the field, Terry McLaurin will remain on the sidelines. 

What they're saying:

"You’ll see Noah out at practice today. Terry won’t, and then with the extra day we’ll just kind of work our way through with Terry to see where we’re at and just kind of watch as we’re going through it with he and Noah both," said Quinn. 

McLaurin continues to recover from a quad injury he suffered in Week 3. 

Friday's injury report

Dig deeper:

  • WR Terry McLaurin - DNP
  • WR Chris Rodriguez Jr. - DNP
  • WR Deebo Samuel Sr. - Limited
  • TE John Bates - Full
  • WR Noah Brown - Limited
  • G Sam Cosmi - Full
  • QB Jayden Daniels - Full

What's next:

The Commanders face the Chicago Bears on Monday night. 

