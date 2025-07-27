Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels' heroics continue, Terry McLaurin returns

The Brief The Washington Commanders hosted an open practice encouraging fans to attend. Jayden Daniels made a stellar game-winning play in a simulated situation. Terry McLaurin appeared for the first time at this camp, but did not suit up.



What we know:

The Washington Commanders participated in an open practice for fans that included intense live repetitions and an appearance from star wide receiver Terry McLaurin on Sunday.

The highlight of the day was Jayden Daniels' last-second heave to rookie wide receiver Jaylin Lane.

To set the scene, the team simulated a 30-second drive down 27-21 from its 35-yard line, thus needing a touchdown to win the game.

One dump off and rush from Daniels placed the offense around the 20-yard line with time ticking.

After a timeout with three seconds remaining, Daniels rolled right and delivered a strike to Lane, bringing down a catch over two defenders.

The fans erupted as the offense ran to the endzone to celebrate its victory.

Lane stood out as the top receiver. Along with the touchdown, he added two more receptions that gained over 10 yards each.

Scary Terry returns

After practice, McLaurin appeared to a chorus of cheers. Fans lined up for pictures and received his signature. He didn’t leave a single fan hanging, staying well after the team was off the field.

McLaurin expressed his gratitude for the continued support.

"I never lost sight of the way they supported me... at the end of the day, it's business, but it has nothing to do with them," McLaurin told reporters.

What's next:

The wideout reported to camp Sunday, ending his contract-related holdout. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury, per a post in X by the Commanders.

He has still yet to ink a new deal with the team.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from reporting by FOX 5 DC.



