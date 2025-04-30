Washington Capitals win against Montreal Canadiens to advance in NHL playoffs

The Washington Capitals beat the Montreal Canadiens in Game 5 of the first round of the NHL playoffs.

The game kicked off on home ice for the Caps at Capital One Arena Wednesday night.

What's next:

The Caps will now advance to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

The backstory:

The Capitals won Sunday 5-2 over the Canadiens for a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.

Washington has not won a series since hoisting the Cup in 2018 and a decade removed from the last time it won a game at home to move on.

"We’re not looking years back," said winger Tom Wilson, one of just three players left from 2015. "We want to keep this machine rolling in here. We want to keep these guys dialed in. You always want to win on home ice; you always want to win every game. We’ll be extremely motivated."

The Capitals won the first two games of the series on home ice.

The Canadiens defeated the Capitals 6-3 in a chaotic Game 3 — the first playoff game at the sold out Bell Centre since 2017 — in a matchup that included a bench brawl and both starting goalies sustaining injuries.

Dig deeper:

