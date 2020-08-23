Washington Capitals fire Head Coach Todd Reirden after another early playoff exit

article

The Washington Capitals are searching for a new head coach after firing Todd Reirden.

The Capitals announced the move Sunday morning on Twitter:

Reirden's departure comes after two consecutive first-round playoff exits for the Capitals, who hoisted the Stanley Cup as hockey's world champions in 2018.

The Capitals, a No. 3 seed, lost their playoff series in five games to the New York Islanders this month.

The loss followed another upset last postseason to the Carolina Hurricanes.

"We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Capitals Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. "We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization. Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward."

Reirden, 49, was the 18th head coach in franchise history and led the club to a 89-46-16 record from 2018-20.

The Capitals chose to promote Reirden from top assistant to head coach after the departure of former coach Barry Trotz, who left for the Islanders after the 2018 Stanley Cup.

Trotz left for the Islanders after the Capitals declined to offer him a raise in pay.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.