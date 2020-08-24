Alex Ovechkin on cover of EA Sports NHL 21

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin will become just the second player in league history to appear twice on the cover an EA Sports NHL game.

Ovechkin will once again grace the cover of the game’s new edition when EA Sports NHL 2021 drops for Playstation 4 and Xbox One in October.

Ovechkin previously appeared on the cover of the 07 edition.

The only other player to be selected twice is Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews.

"It's a huge honor to be on the cover of NHL 21 for the second cover in my career," Ovechkin said. "More importantly, I'm glad I'm looking just as good on the cover this year as I did in 2007!"

Ovechkin has played all 15 of his professional seasons with the Washington Capitals, winning the Stanley Cup in 2018.

This past season, he became the eighth player in league history to score 700 goals.

He currently ranks eighth all time with 706 career goals.

