Top prospect Dylan Crews to make major league debut with Nationals against Yankees

Dylan Crews, one of the top prospects in all of baseball, is set to make his Major League debut Monday for the Washington Nationals against the New York Yankees.

The Nationals announced the selection of Crews' contract earlier today.

In a corresponding move, the team has optioned catcher Riley Adams to Triple-A Rochester.

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in baseball by MLBPipeline.com, Crews has had an impressive season, hitting .270 with 21 doubles, six triples, 13 home runs, and 68 RBIs across 100 games with Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester. His performance has placed him among the top of the Nationals' Minor League leaders in multiple categories, including extra-base hits, triples, and slugging percentage.

Baseball America also ranks Crews as the No. 4 prospect in the sport, highlighting his defensive skills and consistent hitting. He earned the title of "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the International League and was named the "Best Hitter for Average" in Washington's Minor League system.

The 22-year-old Crews has been on a hot streak since being promoted to Triple-A Rochester on June 18, representing the Nationals in the 2024 All-Star Futures Game. Over his last 16 games, he has maintained a .309 batting average with a .385 on-base percentage and a .529 slugging percentage. He has reached base safely in all 16 games and recorded hits in 13 of them.

Crews' rise through the ranks follows an outstanding collegiate career at Louisiana State University, where he helped lead LSU to the 2023 National Championship. He was a consensus First-Team All-American in 2022 and 2023 and became the first player to win the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year award in consecutive seasons.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 21, 2024: Dylan Crews #3 of the Washington Nationals prepares to bat during the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Minnesota Twins at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on March 21, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

With Crews' debut, he becomes the eighth Nationals prospect to make his Major League debut this season.

The first 10,000 fans attending tonight's game will receive a Dylan Crews "Welcome to the Show" T-shirt. Additionally, fans can obtain a physical copy of their game tickets with a $5 donation to Washington Nationals Philanthropies at the Advance Ticket Sales window behind Section 104.

The game between the Nationals and Yankees is scheduled to begin at 6:45 p.m.