Man arrested after firing gunshots in Alexandria business, and stealing money: police

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Dexter Brown. Brown was wanted in connection with a commercial robbery that occurred on Friday morning in the 1300 block of King Street. He has been located and is in police custody.

Police responded to the 1300 block of King Street for the report of a commercial robbery in progress around 10 a.m. An adult man, identified as Brown, entered the location and fired a gun multiple times, taking an undisclosed amount of money from the register, and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.