Top high school football teams in the DMV this week
WASHINGTON - Last week, the top DMV high school football teams put forth impressive performances.
The Quince Orchard Cougars extended their win streak to 34 games, Freedom returned from their bye with a 60-point shellacking of Gar-Field and DeMatha dominated Life Christian Academy en route to moving to 4-0 on the season.
As a result of the weekend’s action, the Good Counsel moved up to No. 4 as a result of their impressive victory over the battle-tested Stone Bridge Bulldogs.
A note from Chad Ricardo: The FOX 5 Top 5 is not a power ranking. Accordingly, it does not serve as a representation of who I necessarily believe would win if two teams met on a neutral field, rather the FOX 5 Top 5, ranks each team — public, private and public charter — as that team competes against its equal level of competition.
Here is a breakdown of this week’s FOX 5 Top 5:
- Quince Orchard (4-0)Week 5 Result: Defeated ChurchillQuince Orchard extended their win streak to 34 games with a 35-0 drubbing of previously unbeaten Churchill on the road. Rebounding from a close contest with Stone Bridge in week 4, the Cougars shut out their 4th opponent in 5 games.
- Freedom (3-0)Week 5 Result: Defeated Gar-FieldThe Freedom Eagles continued their onslaught of Virginia public school opposition in defeating Gar-Field, 60-0 Friday night on the Red Wolves home turf. Freedom has now won 18 consecutive games over the span of the last two seasons, scoring at least 34 points in each competition.
- DeMatha (4-0)Week 4 Result: Defeated Life Christian AcademyFollowing up a 5-overtime thrilling victory over Roman Catholic, the Stags made much lighter work of Life Christian, defeating LCA by a final score of 41-3. DeMatha has one more non-conference foe on their docket, Rock Creek Christian Academy, before kicking off WCAC play on October 6 at home versus Gonzaga.
- Good Counsel (3-1)Week 4 Result: Defeated Stone BridgeI’m of the belief that the Good Counsel Falcons are the most talented team in the DMV and should be favored to win the WCAC. Their week 1 road loss to St. Edward (OH), a game in which GC scored just 7 points, led to questions of if the Falcons offense would be as prolific on the field as it appeared to be on paper. In the 3 weeks that followed, the Falcons have answered those questions with a resounding, ‘YES!’. The latest example being week 4’s convincing 41-3 victory over a Stone Bridge team that has competed admirably against some of the best in the region.
- Flowers (3-0)Week 4 Result: DuVal (Tuesday)In 3 outings, the Jags have allowed a total of 7 points. By seasons end, pound-for-pound, they may have the toughest defense in the region. In speaking directly with Flowers’ student-athletes, they believe they have overtaken the Wise Pumas as the premiere high school football program in Prince George’s county and have their sights set on a potential rematch with Quince Orchard for the Maryland 4A championship. The Jags will play two games in 5 days this week as they face DuVal on Tuesday and Northwestern on Saturday.