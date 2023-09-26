Top high school football teams in the DMV this week

Last week, the top DMV high school football teams put forth impressive performances.

The Quince Orchard Cougars extended their win streak to 34 games, Freedom returned from their bye with a 60-point shellacking of Gar-Field and DeMatha dominated Life Christian Academy en route to moving to 4-0 on the season.

As a result of the weekend’s action, the Good Counsel moved up to No. 4 as a result of their impressive victory over the battle-tested Stone Bridge Bulldogs.

A note from Chad Ricardo: The FOX 5 Top 5 is not a power ranking. Accordingly, it does not serve as a representation of who I necessarily believe would win if two teams met on a neutral field, rather the FOX 5 Top 5, ranks each team — public, private and public charter — as that team competes against its equal level of competition.

Here is a breakdown of this week’s FOX 5 Top 5: