The top 25 high school football teams in the DMV

The DMV serves as a breeding ground to some of the top student-athletes in the nation.

Whether public, public charter or private school, D.C. Maryland and Virginia are home to a bevy of prominent high school football programs.

FOX 5 is tracking the premiere teams in the region. Here’s a look at this week’s top 25.

Top 25 high school football teams

1. Quince Orchard

4-0, defeated Churchill, 35-0 | Next, Blair

2. Freedom (Woodbridge)

3-0, defeated Gar-Field, 60-0 | Next, Forest Park

3. DeMatha

4-0, defeated Life Christian, 41-3 | Next, Rock Creek Academy **

4. Good Counsel

3-1, defeated Stone Bridge, 41-3 | Next, St. Mary’s Ryken

5. Flowers

3-0, Next is DuVal | Next, Northwestern

6. Madison

5-0, defeated Chantilly, 55-14 | Next, South County **

7. St. John’s

3-1, defeated Mission Viejo, 39-17 | Next, Washington

8. North Point

4-0, defeated Chopticon, 47-0 | Next, Calvert

9. Battlefield

5-0, defeated Freedom South Ridge, 40-0 | Next, Unity Reed

10. Georgetown Prep

3-0, BYE | Next, Riverdale Baptist

11. Wise

2-1, Defeated Oxon Hill, 64-0 | Next, Laurel

12. Oakdale

4-0, defeated Linganore, 21-14 | Next, Middletown

13. Friendship

4-1, defeated HD Woodson, 45-6 | Next, Gonzaga **

14. Tuscarora

5-0, defeated Potomac Falls, 30-7 | Next, BYE

15. Briar Woods

4-0, BYE | Next, Fort Hill

16. Northwest

4-0, defeated Seneca Valley, 30-8 | Next, Bethesda Chevy-Chase

17. South County

4-1, defeated Hayfield, 53-9 | Next, Madison

18. Lake Braddock

4-1, defeated Fairfax, 21-9 | Next, Woodson

19. Maret

4-0, defeated Phelps, 42-6 | Next, Wheeling Central Catholic (WV)

20. Bishop McNamara

5-0, defeated Douglass, 27-21 | Next, Carroll

21. Douglass

3-1, defeated by Bishop McNamara, 27-21 | Next, Fairmont Heights

22. Damascus

3-1 defeated Poolesville, 41-6 | Next, Magruder

23. Washington Liberty,

5-0, defeated Falls Church, 44-0 | Next, Herndon

24. Gonzaga

4-1, defeated Belen Jesuit, 42-9 | Next, Friendship **

25. Walter Johnson

4-0, defeated Paint Branch, 22-7 | Next, Wooton **

Receiving Consideration

26. South Lakes

5-0, defeated Herndon, 35-7 | Next, Chantilly

27. Suitland

4-0, defeated Bladensburg, 35-0 | Next, DuVal

28. Bell

4-1, defeated Ron Brown, 38-0 | Next, Coolidge **

29. West Springfield

3-1, defeated Yorktown, 14-7 | Next, Alexandria City

30. Fairfax

3-2, Defeated by Lake Braddock, 21-9 | Next, West Potomac