Sidwell Friends standout Kendall Dudley talks legacy, inspiration, and choosing UCLA

Kendall Dudley is a state championship-winning wing at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Over the last two seasons, Dudley has been an integral member of Quakers girl’s basketball teams that have gone 60-3, winning a total of nine conference tournaments or post-season trophies over that stretch.

They won the State Champions Invitational, a national tournament showcasing the top teams in the country, twice.

According to ESPNW, the 5-star prospect is the 14th-ranked student-athlete in her class, and she's already committed to UCLA.

Standing 6’2", Dudley has size, length, ball-handling and play-making ability. She is also a scholar student-athlete, captain, and team leader.

4 Downs is a virtual sit-down with some of the top student-athletes in the DMV.

We provide them with a platform to open up about things that matter beyond the playing field, thus lending them an opportunity to know who they really are.

Let’s go 4 Downs with Kendall Dudley

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Sidwell Friends Kendall Dudley drives past Duncanville, TX Trystan James in the second annual Capital Invitation high school basketball tournament at Sidwell Friends December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherin Expand

First Down:

Chad Ricardo: Over the last two years, you’ve been one of the centerpieces of one of the greatest runs – boys or girls – that the DMV has ever seen! What has this journey been like?

Kendall Dudley: Honestly, I feel like this journey has gone by really fast. Before I knew it, I was a senior. I think being in this position has helped me mature faster. I also feel grateful to be an inspiration for many other young athletes.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Sidwell Friends Kendall Dudley drives past Duncanvilles Tajenae Gooden in the second annual Capital Invitation high school basketball tournament at Sidwell Friends December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Expand

Second Down:

Ricardo: As someone who cares about the continued support and attention girls' sports receive, I believe you all have really raised the bar. To see gyms PACKED with fans to see a girl's game is EPIC! How does it make you feel to know you’re a part of a movement?

Dudley: It feels so good! Honestly, a few years ago, girl's basketball wasn't nearly as talked about as it is now. I am so happy that it is now because I grew up watching games that weren’t, and it became normal to me. Now that I’ve been able to play and experience a packed game, I strive to continue that, so girls can grow up experiencing that.

Third Down:

Ricardo: You chose UCLA. Great school. Coach Close. Great program. Why were they the choice for you?

Dudley: When choosing UCLA, I tried to think about what my life would be like if I wasn’t playing basketball. Everything UCLA had to offer other than basketball, truly made me want to go there.

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 8: Sidwell Friends Kendall Dudley shoots despite pressure from Duncanvilles Tristen Taylor (11) and Mariah Clayton (23) in the second annual Capital Invitation high school basketball tournament at Sidwell Friends December 08 Expand

Fourth Down:

Ricardo: I’m really into family. I think it’s IMPORTANT. You’ve spent your high school career (and potentially longer) playing for your mom — what’s it been like sharing these legit magical moments with your mother as the coach and your grandmother at the scorer's table?

Dudley: It’s fun to share these experiences and memories with my family right beside me. It’s funny when someone says I won a championship and also says my mom has too. I’m grateful that my relationship with my mom isn’t altered due to her being my coach. Although it has had its side effects, I think it has been a great experience.