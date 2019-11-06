‘Sell the Team’ beer is ‘bitter and slightly disappointing’ like a day at FedEx Field, brewery says

A new beer is on the market in the DMV – and it’s taking aim at Redskins owner Dan Snyder.

Harpers Ferry Brewery in Loudoun County is launching a new beer, “Sell the Team” – which the brewery describes as ”bitter and slightly disappointing like a day at FedEx Field.”

They describe “Sell the Team” as a double West Coast IPA, finished at 9.5% “to get you through another Sunday.”

Once among the NFL’s elite, the storied Washington Redskins have fallen on hard times in recent years.

Washington is 139-185-1 since Snyder – a lifelong fan – bought the team in 1999.

The Redskins were 7-9 in 2018, and this season they’re just 1-8.