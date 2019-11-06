‘Sell the Team’ beer is ‘bitter and slightly disappointing’ like a day at FedEx Field, brewery says
PURCELLVILLE, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new beer is on the market in the DMV – and it’s taking aim at Redskins owner Dan Snyder.
Harpers Ferry Brewery in Loudoun County is launching a new beer, “Sell the Team” – which the brewery describes as ”bitter and slightly disappointing like a day at FedEx Field.”
DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 News app for local breaking news alerts on-the-go
They describe “Sell the Team” as a double West Coast IPA, finished at 9.5% “to get you through another Sunday.”
Once among the NFL’s elite, the storied Washington Redskins have fallen on hard times in recent years.
Washington is 139-185-1 since Snyder – a lifelong fan – bought the team in 1999.
Advertisement
The Redskins were 7-9 in 2018, and this season they’re just 1-8.
LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 12: A exterior view of FedEx Field taken before the game between the Washington Redskins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FedEx Field on September 12, 2004 in Landover, Maryland. Redskins defeated the Buccaneers 16-10. (Photo