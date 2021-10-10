Second Washington Football Team trainer placed on leave amid federal criminal investigation: reports

A second Washington Football Team trainer has been placed on leave in the wake of revelations regarding a criminal probe into head trainer Ryan Vermillion, according to multiple reports.

Both ESPN and the Washington Post reported Saturday night that Doug Quon had been placed on leave.

They say Quon was missing from practice late last week.

The team has confirmed only that the investigation into Vermillion is criminal in nature, adding that it’s "unrelated to the club."

Federal investigators, including Drug Enforcement Administration agents, have raided both the team's practice facility and Vermillion’s Ashburn home.

Coach Ron Rivera said the team is turning to interns to compensate for the absence of two top trainers.

"We're going to have a couple of our interns come in, and will be here as needed," Rivera said.

The Washington Football Team kicks off against the New Orleans Saints today at 1 p.m.

