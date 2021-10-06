Expand / Collapse search

NFL Players Association wants information on federal probe into Washington Football trainer

Washington Football Team
ASHBURN, Va. - The NFL Players Association sent a formal request for information on a federal investigation into the Washington Football Team’s head trainer.

The players association says the "situation directly impacts player health and safety."

Trainer Ryan Vermillion was placed on leave after federal investigators – including Drug Enforcement Administration agents – raided the team’s practice facilities and his home.

Neither the club nor the law enforcement agencies would say what prompted the probe.

According to the Washington Football Team, the investigation is not related to the club.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

