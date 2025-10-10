Savannah Bananas Schedule 2026: Banana Ball comes back to Maryland and Virginia

The Brief Banana Ball comes to Maryland and Virginia in 2026. Games will be played in Richmond and Bowie. Two new teams have been added to the Banana Ball league.



Banana Ball is coming back to Maryland and Virginia! The Savannah Bananas, the team that puts its own twist on baseball, released its 2026 schedule on Thursday.

The organization is sending its alternate squads, the Firefighters and the Clowns, to Richmond’s Carmax Park on May 1 and 2.

The Coconuts and the Clowns will play two games at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland on July 31 and August 1.

What we know:

The 2026 schedule will send the Bananas and the rest of the Banana Ball teams across the country — starting in Florida and making its way to big stadiums throughout the United States, including Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, and Yankee Stadium, home of the New York Yankees.

Want to go to a game? :

The Savannah Bananas ticket lottery is open from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31, and joining the list is the only way to get tickets. However, joining doesn’t guarantee access. Fans will be entered into a random drawing to determine who gets the chance to buy tickets.

See the full Banana Ball 2026 schedule and join the lottery ticket list online.

