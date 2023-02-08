Report: Commanders to be sold in March, Bezos is NFL's preferred buyer

The Washington Commanders may have a new owner as soon as March, and Jeff Bezos is reportedly involved in the bidding war.

According to a source close to FOX Business Network Senior Correspondent Charles Gasparino, the sale of the Commanders will take place sometime between the Super Bowl and the owners meeting in March.

Although there are few details about who the buyer may be, Gasparino says most people in NFL circles think Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Bezos will make a bid on the team after initial offers are in.

Gasparino's sources indicate that the NFL would prefer Bezos to purchase the team, and his staggering wealth helps make him a front-runner to make the numbers work.

However, several other people have also been linked to the potential purchase of the team.

A report from Front Office Sports named Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Sparks, as an interested party. Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano and John Henry, the principal owner of the Fenway Sports Group, have also been named.

READ MORE: Dan Snyder is selling his Potomac home for a record-breaking $49 Million

The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes - a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999. The FOS report says none of the early bids exceeded $6.3 billion.

In November 2022, the team announced the surprising decision that owner Dan Snyder and his wife hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions."