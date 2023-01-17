Jeff Bezos has not placed bid for Washington Commanders: report

Jeff Bezos apparently did not place a bid for the Washington Commanders, according to an online report from Front Office Sports.

The report says Bezos did not make a high price bid which could have set up an early bidding war. The report also says some of the other possible buyers who may be interested in the Commanders have realized that getting public financing for a new stadium could be tough.

FOS says Bezos previously explored purchasing a minority interest in the franchise but it did not work out – possibly because of the ill feelings between him and owner Dan Snyder.

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Jeff Bezos looks on from the sidlines before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Get Expand

In November of last year, the team announced the surprising decision that the Snyders hired Bank of America Securities to "consider potential transactions." The news came amid mounting pressure and multiple ongoing investigations involving the team.

The Commanders are worth an estimated $5.6 billion, according to Forbes - a sevenfold increase over the then-record $800 million Snyder paid for the team in 1999. The report says none of the early bids exceeded $6.3 billion.

The report also names Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dodgers and Sparks, as an interested party. Clearlake Capital co-founders Behdad Eghbali and José Feliciano and John Henry, the principal owner of the Fenway Sports Group, have also been named.

