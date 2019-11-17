Redskins finally find the end zone, but still lose big to Jets

article

Redskins fans caught a glimpse of the future Sunday in the form of a Dwayne Haskins to Derrius Guice touchdown, but for now, the Burgundy and Gold are still ice cold.

The Skins lost 34-17 at home Sunday to the New York Jets. For most of the game the Redskins were simply outmatched on both sides of the ball by the Jets, who themselves went into the game fairly lifeless at 2-7.

The loss drops the Skins to 1-9 on the year.

But halfway through the fourth quarter there was one bright spot: The Haskins-Guice touchdown.

The 45-yard screen pass snapped the Skins' 16+ quarters without a touchdown. That scoreless streak lasted more than a month when you include the Skins' recent bye week.

The touchdown was also the first of both Haskins' and Guice's young careers:

Haskins also threw a touchdown to tight end Jeremy Sprinkle in the final minutes of the game.

The Redskins host the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24. Catch the game on Fox 5, and be sure to tune in to Redskins Game Time at 7:30 a.m. every Sunday for pregame analysis throughout the season.