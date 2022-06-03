Phillies part ways with Joe Girardi, name Rob Thomson as interim manager for rest of 2022 season

article

The Philadelphia Phillies have parted ways with manager Joe Girardi, who joined the team in 2019.

The team made the announcement on Twitter Friday morning, saying that Girardi was relieved of his duties and bench coach Rob Thomson will be the interim manager until the end of the 2022 season.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," said Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski. "While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around. I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right meant to lead us going forward."

Thomson served as the team's bench coach and coordinated spring training for the last five seasons after being hired in 2017.

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave gas shown in me," Thomson said. "Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years. This has been my home now fro the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around."

Advertisement

In addition to Girardi's departure, the team also parted ways with coaching assistant Bobby Meacham.