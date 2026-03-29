Palou wins Alabama Indy Grand Prix, setting up excitement for US races

The Brief Álex Palou won the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, leading 79 of 90 laps. This marked his second victory of the season. The win strengthens his championship bid and builds excitement for upcoming U.S. races.



Álex Palou continued his dominant run Sunday, winning the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, giving motorsports fans in the D.C. area and across the U.S. a reason to watch as the IndyCar championship heats up, according to Fox Sports.

By the numbers:

Palou led 79 of the 90 laps and crossed the finish line first for his second win of the season.

Palou finished just over 13 seconds ahead of Christian Lundgaard, who also finished second in this race last year, and Graham Rahal, who scored his best result since 2023 by taking third, per Fox Sports.

National implications

Why you should care:

Although the race took place in Alabama, its implications are national.

Palou’s win boosts his championship standing and sets up excitement for upcoming U.S. races, including fan favorite events that draw attention across the country. For D.C.-area fans, his performance shows why this season’s title race is worth following.

With two wins in four races, Palou is establishing himself as one of IndyCar’s standout drivers and a must-watch figure for fans nationwide, keeping the championship story unfolding as the season continues, according to Fox Sports.