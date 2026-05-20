Orioles fan pulls off perfect Pete Alonso catch at Nationals Park

An Orioles fan recording Pete Alonso’s swing, hoping to catch a home run, ended up catching something even better - in his glove and on video!

O's fan makes great catch on video

The moment happened during a packed weekend at Nationals Park, where sellout crowds included fans traveling from Baltimore, including O’s fan Kosma Kosmas.

Kosma, son of FOX 5 digital producer Sam Kosmas, was filming Alonso’s at‑bat, thinking he might record a homer. With the camera rolling, you can see the fans react and the video shake - and then he snags the foul ball cleanly, right into his glove!

Orioles fan Kosma Kosmas pulls off perfect Pete Alonso catch at Nationals Park

Alonso jersey makes moment even better

To top it off, Kosma was wearing his Alonso jersey when he made the catch.

As former Orioles announcer Rex Barney would say: "Give that fan a contract!"

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Orioles fan Kosma Kosmas pulls off perfect Pete Alonso catch at Nationals Park