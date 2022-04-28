NFL Draft: Commanders pick Jahan Dotson, Penn State wide receiver

With the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson.

Dotson, 22, stands 5-11 and weighs 183 pounds, and is expected to be the slot receiver alongside Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel.

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 20: Jahan Dotson #5 of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 20, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Commanders traded back in the draft to No. 16 with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal have not been revealed at this time.

As a senior, Johnson led the Nittany Lions in receptions with 91 and had 1,181 yards receiving. He finished top 10 in the nation with 12 receiving touchdowns on the season.