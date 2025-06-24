NBA Draft: Wizards trade Poole to Pelicans, gaining McCollum and Olynyk

article

The Brief The Washington Wizards have traded guard Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. The Wizards now have just two picks in the draft but both are in the first round. Washington now has plenty of cap space, and gained prolific players CJ McCollum and Kelly Olynyk.



Just a day before the NBA Draft, the Washington Wizards traded guard Jordan Poole to the New Orleans Pelicans. This may not feel like a major move in terms of where these teams rank compared to the rest of the league, but it does give the Wizards an absurd amount of cap space, projecting around $100 million in 2026.

Trade Detail:

"The New Orleans Pelicans are trading CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick, sources tell ESPN," ESPN's Shams Charania said in an announcement.

The Wizards now have just two picks in the draft. However, both are in the first round — number six overall from the lottery and number 18, courtesy of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Wizards Haul:

Washington not only gains an absurd amount of cap space, but also a prolific scorer in CJ McCollum and a veteran interior presence, Kelly Olynyk.

McCollum, 33, was a three-plus-year starter for the Pelicans after arriving via trade from the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2021-22 season. McCollum was previously Damian Lillard's backcourt running mate in Portland.

During his New Orleans Pelicans' tenure, McCollum averaged 21.1 points, five assists, 4.2 rebounds and one steal per game while shooting 45.2% from the floor and 39.8% from 3. McCollum provides a much-needed upgrade in the starting back court and a veteran presence on a young Wizards roster amid another rebuild.

Olynyk arrived in New Orleans with McCollum and will offer a veteran presence in the post alongside second-year center Alex Sarr, who improved during his rookie season as a full-time starter after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft.

What This Means:

The addition of Poole, 26, gives the Pelicans a dynamic scoring guard to pair alongside franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson.

Poole is coming off a strong season in Washington, where he averaged 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting a career-best 37.8% from three-point land.

His arrival, along with the versatile Saddiq Bey, fits the Pelicans’ strategy of building around a young, athletic core under new executive vice president of basketball operations Joe Dumars.

The move also helps New Orleans manage its salary cap. With Poole under contract for two more seasons at $32 million in 2025-26 and $34 million in 2026-27, the team’s focus now shifts to maximizing the potential of its young roster and making a push up the Western Conference standings.

Looking Ahead:

This blockbuster trade marks a bold step for both organizations.

The Pelicans are betting on youth and upside, hoping Poole’s scoring and playmaking can help them take the next leap. The Wizards, meanwhile, prioritize flexibility and veteran guidance as they continue their long-term rebuild.

Stay tuned to FOX 5 DC for the latest updates as the NBA offseason drama continues to unfold.