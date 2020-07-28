Nationals vote against Miami road series after COVID-19 outbreak, according to report

The Washington Nationals have voted against going to Miami later this week for a three game road swing after multiple Marlins players were confirmed for COVID-19, according to a report.

Ken Rosenthal – a reporter for The Athletic and Fox Sports – said via Twitter that sources told him “the vast majority of Nationals players” voted against traveling to South Florida for the three-game series.

Such a decision would be left up to Major League Baseball, however.

The Marlins’ home opener against Baltimore was postponed on Monday due to the cases.

In recent days, as many as 17 members of the Miami Marlins organization have reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, with four new positive results surfacing on Tuesday morning.

One of the previously reported positive results was a false positive, according to reports.

Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto missed the World Series champs’ season opening series against the Yankees when his coronavirus case was confirmed last week.

Major League Baseball is playing a shortened 60-game season after the novel coronavirus pandemic delayed its season opener.

In order to enforce social distancing, the league has introduced a number of new special rules, and fans are forbidden from attending the games.

Nevertheless, a number of cases in clubs have popped up, injecting doubts into hopes that the league can complete its season.