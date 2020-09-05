Nationals sign GM Mike Rizzo to extension

article

The architect of the Washington Nationals' championship roster is locked up long-term.

The Nats announced Saturday that it signed President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo to a contract extension.

Rizzo's contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

“We are thrilled that Mike will continue to lead our club,” Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner said in a statement. “He guided us through the early years of building this franchise into what it is today — a perennial contender that brought a World Series Championship home to Washington, D.C. last season. I look forward to continuing our strong working relationship for years to come.”

Sources tell FOX's Ken Rosenthal that Rizzo's new deal is a three-year extension:

The Nationals have the seventh-best record in the big leagues (951-867) since Rizzo took helm of the team's front office in 2009. The Nationals trail only the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees in winning percentage since 2012.

During Rizzo's run the Nationals have won four division titles in addition to last season's historic championship.

The Nationals could use a long-term vision now. The Nats are currently in last place in the NL East during this shortened season, and presently have the second-worst record in the National League.