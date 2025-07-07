Mystics’ star duo Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron to play in WNBA All-Star game

The Brief Iriafen and Citron are two of three rookies to make the team, along with Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers. Iriafen came in at No. 10 in first-round voting, making her the only Mystics player to make the top 10. They are just the second pair of rookie teammates to make the team since 1999.



Washington Mystics rookies Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron are headed to the WNBA All-Star game, making them the first pair of rookie teammates to make the team since 1999. This makes them the youngest WNBA All-Stars in Mystics history.

By the numbers:

The star duo has started all 18 games this season and is currently leading the Mystics to an 8-10 record, which could rebuild the team in the WNBA playoffs.

Iriafen was drafted out of the University of Southern California as a fourth overall pick. She currently leads the Mystics, as well as all league rookies, in rebounds and was voted rookie of the month in May. At 21 years old, she is the youngest Mystics player to ever go to the game.

Citron was drafted third overall by the Mystics from Notre Dame. She is averaging 14.6 points per game, putting her in second place for most rookie points, behind Paige Bueckers. Her stats have landed her as one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year. She is also the only rookie to have multiple games with 20-plus points.

The backstory:

The Mystics are rebuilding after finishing in ninth place last season. This duo is expected to lead the team to a WNBA playoff comeback in September.

"You could see that the future was bright, but you just didn’t know it was going to happen so quickly", said Mystics Head Coach Sydney Johnson to The Washington Post.

What's next:

The All-Star game is set for July 19. The two teams are captained by Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx). The captains will pick their lineups from the pool of selected players, who will then compete at the discretion of the captains.

The Mystics will return to play the Chicago Sky Tuesday at 11:30 AM ET.