Montgomery County teen named alternate for Team USA women’s gymnastics

article

A Northwest High School rising senior will head to Tokyo this summer.

READ MORE: 2 Washington Mystics players named to 2021 Women's Olympic basketball team

Boyds native Kayla DiCello, 17, has been named as an alternate for Team USA for the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo.

DiCello – who trains at Hill’s Gymnastics in Gaithersburg – was a 2021 U.S. floor exercise silver medalist, and won a silver medal in the American Cup in 2020.

READ MORE: Bradley Beal selected to the US Olympic Men’s National Team

The other alternates include Kara Eaker, Leanne Wong and Emma Malabuyo.

The alternates will accompany the rest of the team to Tokyo.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

DiCello finished sixth overall in US Olympic Team trials.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Advertisement



