Monte Coleman, 3-time Super Bowl champion with Washington, dies at 68

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The Brief Monte Coleman, a three-time Super Bowl champion and Ring of Fame linebacker for Washington, has died at age 68, the Washington Commanders announced. He played his entire 16-year NFL career in Washington after being selected in the 11th round of the 1979 draft. Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he played at the University of Central Arkansas and became the school’s first player ever drafted into the NFL.



Former Washington linebacker Monte Coleman, a Ring of Fame member and three-time Super Bowl champion with the franchise, has died at the age of 68, according to an official statement from the Washington Commanders.

What they're saying:

In a team press release, Managing Partner Josh Harris called Coleman "one of the greatest players in Washington history," noting his role on championship defenses during the franchise’s Super Bowl-winning era.

Harris added that Coleman’s "durability and leadership set the standard for what it meant to suit up for the Burgundy & Gold."

Coleman spent his entire 16-year NFL career in Washington after being selected in the 11th round of the 1979 draft.

215 games, 999 solo tackles, 49.5 sacks, 17 interceptions

By the numbers:

The press release highlighted his appearance in 215 regular-season games, along with 999 solo tackles, 49.5 sacks and 17 interceptions, including three returned for touchdowns. He remains one of the most durable players in franchise history and ranks second in total games played, behind Hall of Famer Darrell Green, according to the team.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions head coach Monte Coleman talks to an official during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions and Akron Zips on September 9, 2017, at Summa Field at InfoCision Stadi Expand

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, Coleman played at the University of Central Arkansas before becoming the school’s first player ever drafted into the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference. The Commanders’ statement noted he finished his college career with a school-record 22 interceptions before transitioning to linebacker in the pros.

The press release also recalled Coleman’s reputation for work ethic and leadership, citing former teammates and coaches who praised his dedication in the weight room and on the field.

Coleman later moved into coaching, including a stint as head coach at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he won a Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 2012, according to the organization.

Coleman was inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Fame in 2015 and was previously honored for his community impact in Washington, the team said.

He is survived by his wife, Yvette, and their five children.