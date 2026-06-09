2 juveniles charged after break-in, string of thefts in Stafford

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The Brief Two juveniles were charged after investigators linked them to multiple vehicle thefts, a business break-in and financial crimes in Stafford County. Detectives say the pair stole five vehicles, burglarized a tobacco and vape shop and committed credit card theft and fraud offenses. Both juveniles face multiple felony charges and were taken to the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center.



Two juveniles have been charged in connection with a series of vehicle thefts, a business break-in and multiple financial crimes following an investigation by the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies initially responded May 21 to two separate reports involving suspicious persons and a stolen vehicle near McWhirt Loop, according to the sheriff's office. Later that night, at 11:49 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a runaway near Plantation Drive while also receiving an alarm notification from a nearby tobacco and vape shop.

When deputies arrived at the business, they found a broken window and merchandise scattered outside the store, authorities said. Around the same time, the mother of the missing juvenile notified deputies that the teen had been located with another juvenile.

Dig deeper:

As detectives investigated the incidents, they uncovered links between the pair, the break-in and several recent vehicle thefts, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators determined the two were allegedly responsible for the theft of a vehicle on McWhirt Loop, the burglary of the tobacco and vape shop, four additional vehicle thefts over the previous month, as well as credit card theft and credit card fraud offenses.

Both were charged with six counts of conspiracy to commit a felony, five counts of grand larceny, one count of petit larceny, one count of breaking and entering, one count of credit card theft and one count of credit card fraud.

They were both taken to the Rappahannock Regional Juvenile Detention Center, authorities said.