Mike Rizzo and Davey Martinez are out: What's next for the Nationals?

As the Nationals sit at a disappointing 37-53 record in 2025, the team relieved General Manager Mike Rizzo and Manager Davey Martinez of their duties in an announcement on Sunday.

The firings mark a new era in Nationals history with lots of uncertainty. Since the 2019 World Series win, the Nats have not seen a winning season and currently sit in last place in the National League East. The roster is front-loaded with electric young talent, but it lacks depth and has a weak farm system.

Dig deeper:

Miguel Cairo was named the interim manager on Monday. He joined the organization in 2024, serving as the bench coach. In 2022, he acted as the Chicago White Sox’s interim manager and led the team to an 18-16 record.

Senior vice president and assistant general manager of baseball operations, Mike DeBartolo, will serve as the interim general manager. He is tasked with navigating the upcoming MLB Draft and Trade Deadline.

What's next:

For the third time in franchise history, the Nationals hold the No. 1 overall selection in the draft. Stephen Strasburg (2009) and Bryce Harper (2010) were the two first overall selections, who were both no-brainer picks in their respective classes. The upcoming draft on July 13 is a more challenging selection, as there is no clear-cut top prospect. As of late, the two names that have been tied to the Nationals are infielder Ethan Holliday and left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson.

Holliday is an 18-year-old prospect out of Stillwater High School in Oklahoma. He is the son of Matt Holliday, who spent 15 years in the MLB and brother to the No. 1 selection in the 2022 draft, Jackson Holliday, who has already made an impact with the Baltimore Orioles at the major league level. His family history and projectile bat prove he can fast-track to the majors and make an immediate impact in DC.

Anderson rose on the draft boards after winning a National Championship at LSU. He was brilliant all year but rose to the occasion in the College World Series, posting 16 innings of one-run ball, including a 130-pitch shutout in the CWS final. He can help ignite the Nats' weak pitching staff, which has the third-lowest ERA in the MLB, 5.16.

Additionally, DeBartolo bears the responsibility of working the trade deadline on July 31. The team carries veterans such as Luis Garcia Jr., Amed Rosario, Paul DeJong, Kyle Finnegan, Andrew Chaflin and Alex Call, that may entice teams looking to make a playoff push. DeBartolo will likely deal with these players and acquire prospects for future seasons.

Who could the Nats hire as GM, manager?

Long-term positions will likely not be given out until the 2025 season concludes. There are many factors of who is available come November. Here's an early look at who Nationals owner Mark Lerner may target, as it stands right now.

Thad Levine, General Manager

Levine is from Alexandria, Virginia and recently served as the senior vice president and general manager of the Minnesota Twins. Levine was never blessed with a top-15 league payroll, but he consistently fielded a competitive roster that gave the Twins their first playoff wins since 2004. His ability to win with a low payroll complements Lerner's reluctance to hand out large player contracts.

Mark DeRosa, Manager

This might seem like a stretch, but it should not shock fans. DeRosa is currently a co-host of MLB Central on MLB Network and has shown an initiative to become a manager. He will lead Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, following his successful appearance in the 2023 tournament finals. A young core with James Wood, CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore serves as an enticing job opportunity. He also played with the Nationals in 2012, helping them make the playoffs for the first time in franchise history.