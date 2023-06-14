Howard University hasn't had a men's lacrosse team in more than eight years, but a group of students are trying to bring it back.

They need some help, though, to cover the costs of tournament fees, and equipment — so they've started a GoFundMe to raise funds.

"You don't see enough Black young men playing the sport, and it's a predominantly white sport," said Kai Cattouse-Cowans, a junior on the team. "We don't want to change that, but we want to get more young Black kids involved in the sport."

At first, interest was low and only a few students signed up to play. But now they have enough interest to roster a full team.

"We started getting more numbers, and we are a program that does have a lot of heart and determination," Cattouse-Cowans said. "We want this to happen really bad because we love the sport."

The team is being coached by Ryan Jones who helped build the Bowie State University program two years ago. That team went from not existing to playing Morgan State University in the championship this past season.

"The biggest thing we need is support right now," Jones said. "These young men don't have anything. They don't have equipment … They need the support of the community to actually make sure this thing stays for the long term."

Jones says he has been organizing youth lacrosse programs, and clinics that support Howard and the community as a whole.

"We're struggling right now," he said. "This program taking off is going to help the whole D.C."

If the Howard students are able to suit up next season, they'll be one of only four HBCUs to have a men's team in the sport.

Help Howard's men's lacrosse team here.