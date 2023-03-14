Sendoff for Howard University men's basketball team ahead of NCAA tournament

Fans of the Howard University men's basketball team can help send them off Tuesday as the Bison prepare to head to Iowa for the NCAA tournament.

Supporters of the team can meet outside of Cramton Auditorium on the Howard University campus Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. for the pep rally celebration.

The Bison will play the top ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 2 p.m.

The team punched their ticket when they beat Norfolk State University 65-64 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Tournament Championship game in Norfolk, Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Their NCAA tournament appearance will be their first in over 30 years.