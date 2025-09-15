Jayden Daniels suffers knee sprain, per NFL

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sprained his knee Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers.

What we know:

Daniels underwent an MRI after the game Thursday night to confirm the injury.

The injury isn't expected to be a long-term issue, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapaport, but could mean Daniels is out for the Commanders' match-up Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels had a final check-in with the team doctor on Monday, according to Rapoport.

Big picture view:

Daniels threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns on 24 of 42 passing, while also recording 17 yards on seven rushing attempts. The former Heisman Trophy winner led the Commanders to their first postseason berth since the 2020 season, which ended with a loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game and had one of the greatest rookie seasons for the quarterback in NFL history, winning the 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award after throwing for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions on 331 of 480 passing, while also recording 891 yards and six touchdowns on 148 rushing attempts.