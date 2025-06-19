James Wood’s walk-off homer lifts Nationals, ends 11-game skid amid calls for change

article

The Brief James Wood hit two home runs, including a dramatic 11th-inning walk-off, to lift the Nationals to a 4–3 win over the Rockies and snap an 11-game losing streak. The Nationals’ offensive struggles continue, with the team ranked among the worst in runs scored this month and missing key opportunities even in Thursday’s win. Manager Davey Martinez remains under pressure, despite public support from GM Mike Rizzo, as fans question the team’s direction and lack of consistency.



On a day when the Washington Nationals desperately needed a hero, young sensation James Wood delivered in walk-off fashion. With two outs in the bottom of the 11th inning, Wood crushed his second home run of the game—a towering 427-foot shot to center field—securing a dramatic 4-3 walk-off victory over the Colorado Rockies, snapping the Nationals' grueling 11-game losing streak.

What we know:

Wood’s heroics arrived as the Nationals faced mounting pressure from all sides. The team’s offense has sputtered throughout June, ranking among the league’s worst in runs scored and batting average. In recent weeks, Washington has struggled to bring runners home just as they did in the 10th inning today, failing to score the winning run from third base.

The losing streak amplified scrutiny on manager Davey Martinez, with calls for his dismissal growing louder as the defeats piled up. Nationals President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Mike Rizzo had publicly backed Martinez as recently as Wednesday during his weekly interview with the Sports Junkies on 106.7 the Fan. Rizzo said Martinez "still has the pulse of the clubhouse" and described him as "a calming presence". Rizzo acknowledged the frustration within the organization but emphasized that the focus remained on the development of the team’s young talent.

Dig deeper:

James Wood, one of the franchise’s brightest young stars, provided a much-needed spark. He opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the fourth inning, giving the Nationals an early lead. But it was his 11th-inning blast—launched off a splitter at 89.6 mph with an exit velocity of 110.2 mph—that sent the home crowd into a frenzy and finally halted the Nationals’ slide.

Big picture view:

Despite the thrilling finish, the Nationals’ struggles remain evident. They dropped three of four games to the Rockies— a team with a 17-58 record — underscoring the depth of their offensive woes. Even in Thursday’s win, the lineup left runners stranded, and the bullpen was forced to navigate high-pressure situations late into extra innings.

What's next:

While Wood’s first career walk-off homer offers a moment of celebration and relief, the Nationals still face tough questions about their direction and leadership. Offensive consistency remains elusive, and the calls for managerial change have not subsided. For now, though, Washington can savor a rare bright spot in a challenging season, thanks to Wood’s big swing.



