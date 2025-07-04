James Wood goes five-for-five, continues stellar campaign for Nationals

article

Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood delivered a flawless performance at the plate Thursday, going five-for-five and further cementing his status as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

The 22-year-old Maryland native, already a fan favorite for his towering home runs and dynamic play, continues to be a rare bright spot in a challenging season for the Nationals.

Wood’s perfect day at the plate is the latest highlight in a breakout year that has seen him emerge as a cornerstone of the Nationals’ lineup. Through 87 games, Wood is batting .294 with 23 home runs—the most among National League outfielders and seventh overall in MLB—along with 67 RBIs, 19 doubles, and 12 stolen bases.

Dig deeper:

Wood’s prodigious power has been on full display all season. His longest blasts have traveled over 450 feet, and his hardest-hit homer clocked in at a staggering 116.3 mph exit velocity, tying a Nationals Statcast-era record. Statcast metrics place Wood in the 99th percentile for hard-hit rate and 97th percentile for both average exit velocity and barrel rate, underscoring the elite quality of his contact.

Beyond the numbers, Wood’s performance has been historic. Earlier this season, he joined an exclusive list of players under age 23 to record at least 12 home runs and five stolen bases in their first 46 games—a group that includes legends like Alex Rodriguez, Juan Soto, and Ronald Acuña Jr. His advanced approach at the plate is reflected in a 14.5% walk rate and a 156 wRC+ through the first half of 2025, both marks among the best for young players in the league.

What's next:

Wood’s breakout has not gone unnoticed. He was recently named to the field for the 2025 Home Run Derby, joining Ronald Acuña Jr. and Cal Raleigh, with the event set for July 14 at Truist Park.

Despite the Nationals’ struggles—they currently sit fifth in the NL East with a 37-50 record—James Wood’s emergence offers fans hope for the future. With his combination of youth, power, and poise, Wood is not just a bright spot for Washington this season, but a potential franchise cornerstone for years to come.