How does Washington contain Kyler Murray? Here are FOX 5's Keys To The Game

He may be a short quarterback, but containing Kyler Murray could be a tall order today for the Washington Football Team.

The lightning-quick quarterback led Arizona's upset last week over the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers, and he could spoil a rare dose of optimism for Washington fans after the team's comeback Week 1 win against Philadelphia.

Washington's defensive front led the way last week, sacking Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz eight times as the Football Team scored 27 unanswered points for its first season opener win since 2014.

But Murray isn't Wentz, and the Cardinals sport arguably the best receiving corps in the league, which is led by new addition and perennial All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins.

The game kicks off from Arizona at 4 p.m. on FOX 5. What does Washington need to do to win?

Former Washington tight end and Super Bowl Champion Doc Walker joined FOX 5 Game Time this morning with his keys to the game: