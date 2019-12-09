Georgetown men’s basketball players accused in civil case appear in court

article

Georgetown University basketball players who are facing a civil lawsuit over harassment claims were in court on Monday.

Myron Gardner, Galen Alexander, and Josh LeBlanc signed what are called “consent agreements.”

There’s no admission or finding of guilt – just an agreement to stay away from the alleged victims – who are fellow Georgetown students.

Gardner is accused of sexual misconduct.

A complaint against all three includes assault and battery.

The stay-away order is good for 12 months.

The players are not allowed within 50 feet of the victims, their roommates, or the women’s Georgetown apartment.

In addition, the players have agreed to refrain from contacting the victims – directly or indirectly – through social media, or other means.

D.C. police say they do not have any updates on any possible criminal charges, saying the case is still under investigation.