Elite wide receiver recruit commits to Maryland

One of the nation’s most sought-after recruits will remain in the D.C. area.

After initially committing to LSU, St. Johns College High School wide receiver Rakim Jarrett formally signed with Maryland on Wednesday.

According to ESPN, Jarrett had indicated that he would not sign in the early signing period, but changed his mind and committed to the Terrapins.

According to the sports network, he's the nation's No. 62 recruit overall.




