Dwayne Haskins wants Antonio Brown on the Redskins

Antonio Brown has a lot of haters these days, but he has at least one influential supporter here in D.C.: Redskins Quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

The former All-Pro wide receiver posted an apology on Instagram this week, saying "I never once meant to make anyone feel like I wasn't thankful and appreciative of the opportunity that I was afforded to play the game I love."

Haskins, whose Instagram handle is @dh_simba7, replied by saying ""Letssss gooo bro. AB to DC."

The two pros are familiar with each other, having worked out together over the summer:

Brown is currently out of the NFL after getting hit with multiple rape allegations. He played one game this season for the New England Patriots, who released Brown after the accusations went public. The Patriots signed Brown after he was released by the Oakland Raiders, who traded for the controversial receiver last offseason after he demanded a trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.