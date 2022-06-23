DC awarded 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Expand / Collapse search

WASHINGTON - Big news for professional soccer fans in D.C. 

Some of the best players in America will be coming to Audi Field next Summer for the 2023 MLS All-Star Game. 

D.C. United's President Benita Johnson made the announcement Thursday morning, calling it a "real honor" to host next year's All-Star Game at the team's home field

Thursday's announcement cushions the blow a bit from the decision by FIFA last week, rejecting Baltimore and D.C.'s joint bid to host the World Cup Soccer Games at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. 

DC United, FanDuel announce exclusive, longterm partnership

"I am looking forward to the All-Star Game, All-Star Week, and everything that we can do together to promote the sport, show off our city and get more people excited and engaged," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "What I know for sure is that lifting the psychic energy around winning you know, it is important. There is a real economic benefit to it. But there's also just a happiness and pride benefit to it. And we are proud to welcome the All-Star Game to Washington, D.C. next summer." 

The 2023 MLS All-Star Game will be the culmination of a week-long series of events throughout Washington, D.C., including community initiatives, concerts, parties, the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge and more, according a statement from D.C. United.  

The MLS' 34 game season started in late February and runs through October. This year's MLS All-Star Game is August 10th at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota. 

The last time D.C. hosted the league's All-Star Game was in 2004. 