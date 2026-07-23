Montgomery County police investigating 4 burglaries at Bethesda businesses

Montgomery County police are investigating four burglaries that left Bethesda businesses cleaning up after overnight break‑ins.

What we know:

Detectives say they happened in the 7800 and 7900 blocks of Old Georgetown Road during the early morning hours of Monday, July 20.

Police say the unidentified suspects forced their way into the businesses, stole property and an undisclosed amount of money, then left the scene. Surveillance video shows the suspects using what appears to be a baseball bat to break through the glass door of one storefront.

Authorities say detectives are reviewing additional surveillance footage to obtain a description of the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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