Prince George’s planning board hearing to consider zoning changes for data centers

An important meeting in Prince George’s County could shape the future of where data centers may be built.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports a temporary stop was placed on new data center projects after a two‑year moratorium was approved.

Thursday’s hearing focuses on something more permanent. The Planning Board will consider whether to change the county zoning ordinance to allow data centers on properties zoned AR, or Agricultural‑Residential, and RE, or Residential‑Estate.

A Planning Department staff report noted that allowing data centers in AR and RE zones contradicts what those zones are intended for. Much of the county includes farms and agricultural land that the ordinance seeks to preserve while still allowing homes and neighborhoods.

There is growing pushback. One man told FOX 5 off camera he has concerns about various impacts, especially if data centers are placed in economically disadvantaged communities. He said he wants a full study.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m., though it is not clear whether the matter will be taken up early in the agenda.