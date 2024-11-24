Cowboys crush Commanders comeback hopes in wild NFC East clash

article

The Washington Commanders returned home after a 10-day rest, ready to face the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys with high hopes for a season-defining victory.

With superstar Jay-Z spotted on the sidelines alongside Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and Commanders GM Adam Peters, the atmosphere buzzed with excitement. However, the evening ended in disappointment for Washington fans, as Dallas secured a 34-26 victory, extending the Commanders’ losing streak to three games.

The Cowboys’ defense suffocated rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, holding him to 275 passing yards and forcing two interceptions. Daniels, who has dazzled fans throughout his first NFL season, was sacked four times and pressured relentlessly.

Despite the setbacks, he accounted for two touchdowns and led Washington in rushing with 74 yards.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 24: Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) celebrates after throwing a fourth quarter touchdown pass during the Dallas Cowboys versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Landover, MD. (Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Commanders started strong, blocking the Cowboys’ opening drive field goal attempt. Kicker Austin Seibert put Washington on the board first with a 41-yard field goal midway through the first quarter, but the momentum faltered as both teams struggled to capitalize on early opportunities.

Dallas kicker Brian Aubrey missed his first field goal attempt, and Seibert later missed a field goal of his own. Late in the first quarter, Dallas’ Rico Fowler fumbled, and Washington’s Bobby Wagner recovered the ball, giving the Commanders another chance to take control. However, Daniels’ second-quarter interception shifted momentum back to Dallas.

Aubrey redeemed himself with a record-setting 67-yard field goal to put the Cowboys on the board, trailing 3-6 at halftime.

Daniels electrified the crowd in the third quarter with a 17-yard touchdown run, showcasing his dual-threat ability. However, Seibert’s missed extra point left Washington clinging to a 9-6 lead. Dallas responded quickly, with Cooper Rush connecting with Jalen Tolbert for a 6-yard touchdown to regain the lead.

Rush, starting in place of Dak Prescott, delivered a steady performance, completing 24 of 32 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. His fourth-quarter strike to Luke Schoonmaker extended Dallas’ lead to 20-9.

Washington fought back late in the game, with Daniels finding Zach Ertz for a 4-yard touchdown and converting the two-point attempt to narrow the score to 20-17. However, Cowboys return specialist KaVontae Turpin delivered the knockout blow with a jaw-dropping 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, stunning the home crowd.

Daniels hit a streaking Terry McLaurin for 86 yards with 21 seconds left to go but Seibert missed another crucial extra point, leaving the Commanders trailing 26-27.

"As I'm learning, you don't ride the roller coaster, you stay even keeled throughout it all," Daniels told reporters "It's a long season. A lot of things can happen in the NFL. You control the things you can control."

Dallas would return the onside kick 43 yards for a score, before Daniels' final pass was intercepted by Israel Mukuamu in the closing seconds, sealing the Cowboys’ victory.

The Commanders’ loss was compounded by injuries to key players. Running back Brian Robinson exited with an ankle sprain, and Austin Ekeler left with a concussion. Their status moving forward remains uncertain.

Dan Quinn told his team in the locker room, "this is the most challenged we’ve been" and that they need to apply Sunday's lessons moving forward.

The Commanders, now 7-4, must regroup quickly as the season tightens in the NFC East. They'll host the Tennessee Titans next Sunday.