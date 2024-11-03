Commanders will try to sweep New York Giants and improve to 7-2

The Washington Commanders are looking to improve their record to 7-2 as they take on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. this Sunday.

Commanders player to watch

RB Brian Robinson Jr. A national audience has seen (twice) what QB Jayden Daniels can do, and he’s the offensive rookie of the year favorite for a reason. But Washington’s offense has been so effective because of balance, and it’s not just Daniels taking off and running. Robinson has rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns this season, the Commanders’ game without him is the only one they’ve lost since the season opener. He ran for a career-best 133 yards on 17 carries against New York in September.

Giants player to watch

CB Deonte Banks. The 2023 first-round draft pick was benched for the second half of the nationally televised game against the Steelers. It has been a bad year for him. He was lifted after missing a tackle Monday. Banks started the season as the Giants’ projected shut-down cornerback. Coach Brian Daboll said he will start Sunday.

Key matchup

The Giants defense versus Daniels. In the first game, the Commanders gained 425 yards, held the ball for 37:32, were 8 of 15 on third and fourth down attempts and did not punt. New York stayed close because Washington was 0 for 6 in the red zone and it had 10 penalties for 69 yards.

Key injuries

Daniels has sore ribs that limited him in practice, but he is expected to play. ... Rookie LT Brandon Coleman could return from a concussion, while veteran LT Cornelius Lucas is out with a left ankle injury. ... The Giants won’t have K Greg Joseph (abdomen) or P Jamie Gillan (hamstring) available. With Graham Gano still out after being injured against Washington in Week 2, rookie Jude McAtamney may be elevated off the practice squad to kick. ... RB Tyrone Tracy cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play, as is CB Cor’Dale Flott, who missed the Steelers game with a groin injury. ... LB Ty Summers (ankle) is questionable.

Series notes

Washington looking for its first sweep since 2021. Giants have won three of the past four meetings.

Stats and stuff

Washington is 4-0 at home for the first time since 1978 and is 2-2 on the road. ... Washington has not started 7-2 since 1996.

The Commanders are the fourth team since 1950 and first since the 2016 Cowboys to win six of their first eight games starting a rookie QB. Daniels had a career-high 326 yards passing against Chicago. He has completed 71.8% of his passes, ranking second to Detroit’s Jared Goff among players with at least 100 attempts.

Last week was the first time Washington won a game with a TD on the last play in regulation since at least 1970. ... Robinson has five TDs in his past five games. ... WR Terry McLaurin had a season-high 125 yards receiving last week.TE Zach Ertz has had 50-plus yards receiving in four consecutive games against New York.

DT Daron Payne picked up his first full sack of the season against the Bears. Giants have lost three straight. They are 0-4 at home and have not scored a first-half touchdown in any of those games. QB Daniel Jones threw for 264 yards against the Steelers. He had two TD passes and no interceptions against Washington in September.

Tracy’s 145 yards rushing was the highest total by a Giants rookie since Saquon Barkley ran for 179 yards at Washington on Dec. 9, 2018. His 45-yard TD run was the Giants’ longest offensive play of the season.

WR Darius Slayton had four catches for 108 yards Monday. The Giants have an NFL-high 35 sacks, one more than last season. OLB Azeez Ojulari has two sacks last week and five in the past three games. DT Dexter Lawrence leads the NFL with nine sacks. The Giants haven’t intercepted a pass in seven straight. ILB Bobby Okereke had 14 tackles and forced and recovered a fumble Monday.

Fantasy tip

This is the LSU matchup: Daniels and Malik Nabers on the same field again. In his second game after missing two with a concussion, he caught seven passes for 71 yards. He has 46 catches for 498 yards in six games. He is the third player in the Super Bowl era with 40-plus receptions through his first six career games, joining Barkley (40 in 2018) and the Rams’ Puka Nacua (50 in 2023).