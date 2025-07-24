Commanders training camp sold out: Here's how to watch

Open practices for the Washington Commanders training camp have sold out – but there's still an opportunity for you to get in on the action.

What we know:

The Washington Commanders are holding seven open practices in Ashburn, Virginia during training camp.

Here are the dates for the open practices:

Sunday, July 27 (Back Together Weekend): 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, July 28 (Season Ticket Member Only: Ultra Membership): 9:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, July 29 (Open to the Public): 9:00 a.m. ET

Thursday, July 31 (Season Ticket Member Only: Business Network): 9:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, August 2 (Open to the Public: Kids Day): 9:00 a.m. ET

Monday, August 4 (Season Ticket Member Only: Friends & Family): 9:00 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 10 (Military Appreciation Day presented by USAA): 1:45 p.m. ET

Expect family-friendly activities, photo opportunities, player autographs and more – but only if you've already secured your free ticket. The event is entirely sold out, but don't worry, FOX 5 DC will be bringing you into the action each day.

What you can do:

FOX 5 DC will be streaming live on FOX LOCAL from every open practice starting at 12 p.m. Our very own Chad Ricardo will give you inside access to the most compelling moments of the day's practice.

You'll hear from coaches and players. He'll break down position battles, name the 'Take Command' player of the day and list three "Hail Raising" moments you may have missed.

FOX 5 DC is available to watch for free on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio with the FOX LOCAL app. FOX LOCAL is free 24/7 live streaming, breaking news, live video, weather forecasts, traffic reports and in-depth reporting on sports, politics, health and more.

With FOX LOCAL, you can watch FOX 5 DC locally produced programming live on your TV without cable or a TV provider – 100% FREE.

Here’s how to download the FOX LOCAL app on your mobile phone and smart TV.