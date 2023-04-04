Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera was honored at the National World War I Memorial in Northwest D.C.

The distinction comes after Rivera won the NFL’s 2022 Salute to Service Award, and Tuesday afternoon, his father, veteran Eugenio Rivera, was recognized too.

"The opportunity to come out and give thanks to the World War I veterans that gave so much and really just show an appreciation, but also an opportunity for me to say thank you to my father," Rivera said. "He’s still alive and back home in California, but to be able to come out and honor him and have somebody else honor him, that was really a special moment for us."

FOX 5 got the chance to talk a little football with Rivera as well.

Specifically, Magic Johnson appeared on the "Today Show" Tuesday morning and confirmed he’s part of a group, led by Josh Harris, that has put in a bid to buy the Commanders.

Johnson also said he’d love to own the team and that, "I’ve gotten a ring in every sport, but I need a Super Bowl ring."

Asked about the comment, Rivera replied, "well cool, let’s get him one."

TODAY -- Pictured: Magic Johnson on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

"I think it is important, you know whoever the ownership is, that they understand and have a feel for who I am and what I hope to accomplish," Rivera said. "Again, at the same time, I gotta understand what they would like and what they’re expecting as well."

Rivera said he has met Johnson before.