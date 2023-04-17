With a possible new ownership group, could the three-way race between D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to land a new Commanders stadium be in line for a do-over?

Loudoun County Board Chair Phyliss Randall says she’s interested in the team building a stadium in her county. But for many Washington fans, their hearts remain in D.C. at the old RFK site that the team hasn’t played in over a quarter-century.

DMV lawmakers have made unsuccessful attempts to land a new stadium deal. Virginia’s general assembly considered a $1 billion incentive package for the Commanders before scaling that to $300 million, and then shelving the idea.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Fans watch from the upper deck during the second half of the Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons game at FedExField on November 27, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Maryland had proposed a site near National Harbor, even though the team already plays at FedEx Field in Prince George’s County. In addition, concerns were raised by neighbors around RFK. Many D.C. fans told FOX 5 they’d like to see Washington’s team actually play in Washington.

"Maybe there’s another plan for it, but maybe we could utilize that space in a way that brings back the feelings of the 80s when we were in Super Bowls," one fan told FOX 5 on Monday.

"Definitely D.C. Bring something back to D.C.," another fan said. "They are bringing the parks back. They’re bringing together the community, let them bring the stadium back too!"

Stadium and arena analysts told FOX 5 that the main roadblock regarding a new stadium deal has been controversial owner Daniel Snyder. But with Synder gone, image-conscious lawmakers may find renewed political capital to pursue the team. Don Muret has covered the stadium and arena industry for 30 years for the "Venues Now" industry news organization.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 06: Washington Commanders fans celebrate during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at FedExField on November 6, 2022 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"D.C.'s obviously a different market, and there had been some resistance in the District in terms of helping out. But I think the time is right and plus it's not Dan Snyder. It’s anybody but Dan Snyder, and so I think that’s a step in the right direction!" Muret explained.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore already says he "looks forward to meeting with the new owners," while Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says any future plans in his state, "should have the best interests of Virginia taxpayers at heart." Despite council concerns, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has also expressed interest in the team returning to the District.