Neighbors shaken after nearly 100 shots fired in Southeast DC community

The Brief A shootout took place in Southeast D.C. Saturday night. Fortunately, no was was injured, but neighbors reported that it sounded like a "warzone" as nearly 100 shots were fired. The bullets hit a nearby school, homes and cars.



About 100 shots were fired in Northeast D.C. Saturday night, leaving people in one neighborhood concerned about their safety and gun violence.

Some people who live near the site of the shooting in Southeast D.C. say it sounded like a warzone this past weekend, with rapid gunfire shaking their quiet community.

What we know:

D.C. Police say four suspects walked into the alley on the 1500 block of East Capitol Street, SE, and fired nearly 100 shots.

Witnesses in the neighborhood describe hearing the loud bursts of gunfire around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

The bullets destroyed a window at Center City Public Charter school, hit nearby homes, cars, and then, the shooters ran away.

Fortunately, no one was hit, but people who live out here hope D.C. police can make arrests.

What they're saying:

"This is a beautiful neighborhood, and sadly, there are some houses, some pockets, and so on that…they don’t share the same values," said neighbor James Jackson. "It’s really sad that it happened.

The ANC commissioner for the neighborhood tells me she is in contact with D.C. police, and wants them to step up patrols.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.