Commanders beat the Giants 29-21 to end their losing streak at eight

The Brief The Washington Commanders ended their season-derailing skid at eight games by beating the similarly woeful New York Giants 29-21 on Sunday. Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for a touchdown. Rookie Jaylin Lane returned a punt 63 yards to the end zone.



Jacory Croskey-Merritt ran for a touchdown, fellow rookie Jaylin Lane returned a punt 63 yards to the end zone and the Washington Commanders ended their season-derailing skid at eight games by beating the similarly woeful New York Giants 29-21 on Sunday.

What we know:

The only NFL game this week with no playoff implications has a far bigger bearing on draft positioning. The Giants (2-12) lost their eighth in a row, moving a step closer to the top pick, a last-place finish in the NFC East and potentially front-office changes, with a coaching search already coming.

New York did not have the same expectation as Washington (4-10), which was coming off an improbable run to the conference championship game in Jayden Daniels’ AP Offensive Rookie of the Year season. Daniels didn’t play Sunday after aggravating a left elbow injury, so it was Marcus Mariota who quarterbacked the Commanders to their first victory since Oct. 5 .

Mariota connected with top receiver Terry McLaurin on a 51-yard catch-and-run TD early in the fourth quarter. That was one of only 10 passes Mariota completed on 19 attempts for 211 yards, with a fumble.

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (18) drops a pass in the end zone under pressure from Washington Commanders cornerback Antonio Hamilton (34) during the third quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J Expand

That, along with a defensive effort that included Von Miller sacking Jaxson Dart to reach 136 1/2 in his career and pass Jared Allen for 12th on the all-time list, turned out to be enough. Dart had TD passes to Tyrone Tracy and Wan’Dale Robinson but also threw a costly interception and was incomplete on a fourth-and-goal attempt with 10 minutes left.

Tracy ran for the Giants’ first touchdown after falling behind 13-0, and his TD catch happened when they were down 22-7.

Dart went into the blue medical tent for an injury evaluation after taking a big hit on a designed run but missed only two plays before going back in. He finished 20 of 36 for 246 yards.

Injuries

Dig deeper:

Commanders: WR Noah Brown was initially listed as questionable to return because of a back injury, which was changed to ribs when he was ruled out at halftime. ... LT Laremy Tunsil returned after leaving with a back injury, then exited again with an oblique ailment. ... DT Eddie Goldman was evaluated for a concussion.

Giants: Edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux missed a fourth consecutive game because of a shoulder injury.