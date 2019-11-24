City Life Raptors 8-and-under football team headed to nationals

The City Life Raptors 8-and-under football team are Capital Beltway champs - a title they secured earlier this month.

On Saturday, they faced off against a team from Philadelphia, crushing them 33-0 to win the Big East Regional title.

The kids are now preparing to compete on the national stage in Kissimmee, Fla.

On Saturday, FOX 5 photo journalist Ama Arthur-Asmah caught up with the youngsters and their coach during a Regional Game at Northwestern High School in Hyattsville.

If you’d like to help the team get to nationals, you can use their GoFundMe page.

